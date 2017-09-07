Amid recurring IED blasts, posters of ‘Gorkha Liberation Army’ surface in the hills

The posters with the heading ‘Gorkhaland Birodhi Hoshiyar’ served a warning to those who oppose the separate state of Gorkhaland. Express photo The posters with the heading ‘Gorkhaland Birodhi Hoshiyar’ served a warning to those who oppose the separate state of Gorkhaland. Express photo

Posters signed ‘Gorkha Liberation Army’ which for the first time surfaced in the ongoing agitation in the Hills of Bengal have caused major concern for both police and administration. The posters claimed responsibility of a recent IED blast in Mirik and warned that if political parties settle for anything less than Gorkhaland, an armed struggle would start.

“The posters are hand written. We are verifying them. We are looking into the matter seriously,” said Anuj Sharma, ADG (law and order). The posters with the heading ‘Gorkhaland Birodhi Hoshiyar’ served a warning to those who oppose the separate state of Gorkhaland.

The group claimed responsibility for the recent blast in the Hills. On Thursday night, an IED blast took place near the gate of the PWD bungalow. However, no one was injured.

‘GLA can go to any extent to fulfil our demand of a separate state. Even if we have to die, we will. We will spare no traitors be it GNLF, JAP, TMC or GJM. Any politician tries to sell out, we will be forced to bomb their house. All the blasts that have taken place till today were done by GLA. GLA has been formed across Gorkhaland region and GLA is not affiliated with any political party. GLA is not anti-national but formed by those who love our land,’ read the posters.

The issue of Gorkha Liberation Army, first came to light when a huge cache of arms was seized in Chirang district of Assam in November 2014. Two persons were arrested in that case, who stated that the arms were on their way to Darjeeling.

In their statement, they also revealed that 15 Gorkhaland Personnel (a voluntary force raised by GJM and trained by former army personnel) underwent training in Nagaland with the aim of armed movement for separate state. Later, some ammunitions were also found from Darjeeling.

Interrogation also revealed the name of Sanjay Thulung, a GJM leader of Tukdah-Glenburn area, who since has been absconding. However, thereafter little activity of the ‘so called’ outfit came to the forefront.

“The posters undersigned GLA is indeed a cause for concern, since, little is known about this group. They never showed any activity here. Neither claimed responsibility for any violence,” said a senior officer of state home department.

In June, two of the operatives arrested by a joint operation of Assam police and Assam Rifles claimed to be from GLA. Babu Gogoi and Rajesh Lama were arrested from Assam-Arunachal Pradesh border.

Meanwhile, Darjeeling and surrounding areas reeled under indefinite strike which stepped in its 85th day. Peace rallies were taken out in some parts of the Hills on Thursday but failed to open up shops and business establishments. In Darjeeling Binay Tamang, expelled GJM leader took out a rally under heavy police protection. In the foothills near Siliguri, TMC leader and state tourism minister Gautam Deb also took out rallies.

On Tuesday, shops in Mirik market area were opened under police protection and municipality which is run by TMC. However, on Thursday, after the IED blast, they remained shut. Man hunt continued for Bimal Gurung his wife Asha and top GJM leaders by Bengal police. Gurung is wanted in various cases including ones where UAPA has been slapped. Arrest warrants against Gurung and seven others were issued on Wednesday. According to sources, a team of Bengal police is stationed in Sikkim.

