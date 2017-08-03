Amid questions on his attendance, Sachin Tendulkar attends Rajya Sabha

Sachin Tendulkar attending Rajya Sabha on Thursday. Sachin Tendulkar attending Rajya Sabha on Thursday.

Cricketer Sachin Tendulkar attended Rajya Sabha proceedings on Thursday. Tendulkar’s attendance in the Upper House of Parliament was questioned recently as he is one of the members with lowest attendance. Samajwadi Party MP Naresh Agarwal had questioned the absence of celebrity members in the House, targeting Tendulkar and actress Rekha in particular.

“Sachin Tendulkar and Rekha should resign if they are not interested in Parliament,” Agarwal had said.

According to data from Rajya Sabha website, Sachin attended just two out of 25 sessions in last year’s winter session. In the budget session this year, he attended 1 out of 8 sessions.

