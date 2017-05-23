Amid party revolt, Tamil Nadu CM to meet PM Modi

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister ‘Edappadi’ K Palaniswami. (Source: PTI/File) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister ‘Edappadi’ K Palaniswami. (Source: PTI/File)

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami will meet prime minister Narendra Modi in Delhi this week, sources said. This comes amid fresh revolt that is brewing in the ruling AIADMK with eight MLAs reportedly demanding an immediate meeting of MLAs and ministerial posts. The fresh revolt seems to have made Palaniswami camp nervous as the support of MLAs for the ruling faction remains unclear while the merger of two AIADMK factions continues to be delayed over the chief ministerial post.

A source said that former cabinet minister Senthil Balaji met Palaniswami on Monday along with P Palaniappan and demanded immediate reshuffle in the state cabinet to accommodate them. The two had fallen out of former chief minister Jayalalithaa’s favour. A source said that Balaji was instrumental in retaining all MLAs in favour of Sasikala faction after Jayalalithaa’s death.

