Amid Opposition protest, Telangana Assembly approves land Bill

BJP MLAs protest near the Assembly in Hyderabad. PTI BJP MLAs protest near the Assembly in Hyderabad. PTI

The Telangana Assembly on Sunday held a special session to approve the Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement (Telangana Amendment) Bill, 2016, which will allow the state to acquire land if it is for a project in national interest. The Congress has opposed the bill, alleging that the legislation had done away with the requirement for social impact assessment while acquiring land. The Bill had already been introduced and passed in the Assembly but the Union Law Ministry raised some objections and suggested amendments.

The Assembly was adjourned within 10 minutes after approving the Bill, as Congress members demanded a debate on chilli farmers’ grievances. The Legislative Council also approved the Bill in the evening. The Bill was introduced in the Telangana Assembly on December 27, 2016, after which it was sent to the Centre for approval. The Bill was sent back by the Law Ministry last week. As the Telangana Assembly budget session in March had not been prorogued, the TRS government decided to hold a special session to approve the amendments.

Deputy Chief Minister M Mahmood Ali, who moved the Bill with amendments, said: “The Bill was moved as per the directions of the President.’’ As BJP and TDP MLAs were suspended in the last session, the only opposition in the House was from the Congress whose members opposed the government’s move to adjourn the session without giving them an opportunity to raise the issue of chilli farmers.

BJP MLAs led by G Kishan Reddy protested at the Martyrs’ Memorial opposite the Assembly. Later Congress members joined the BJP MLAs.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now