Amid Opposition protest, both Houses of Parliament adjourned for third day

For the third consecutive day, Parliament proceedings were adjourned on Wednesday as Opposition parties and allies like TDP, AIADMK and Shiv Sena created uproar over the vandalisation of statues, PNB banking fraud, special package for Andhra Pradesh and Cauvery Board issues.

The Rajya Sabha witnessed noisy scenes and was first adjourned till 2 pm and then for the day, while Lok Sabha was adjourned for the day at noon.

In the Rajya Sabha, these issues were raised by the opposition parties, which led to the first adjournment till 2 pm soon after 11 am when it met for the day. The Chair called it a day as similar scenes were witnessed at 2 pm.

As soon as the listed papers were laid during the Zero Hour and Chairman Venkaiah Naidu expressed concern over vandalisation of statues in different parts of the country, MPs from the Congress, TMC, Left parties, NDA ally TDP and AIADMK among others rushed into the Well raising slogans. Congress and Left party members were on their feet protesting the incidents of destroying statues of Periyar in Tripura and Lenin in Tripura.

To this, Naidu said “statues were vandalised in different parts of the country. It is a shame. It’s mad, whoever does it, whether it is in Tamil Nadu, whether it is West Bengal or whether it is in Tripura.” He also told the agitating members that the government has agreed and he has given permission to hold debate on all issues being raised by them, including the bank fraud, Cauvery river water issue and matters concerning Andhra Pradesh.

“We are ready to discuss all issues,” Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Vijay Goel said in an attempt to calm down the opposition and allies. However, as the noisy protests continued unabated and finally the House was adjourned for the day.

