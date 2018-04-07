Amid opposition, Himachal passes Bill creating posts with Cabinet, Mos rank

Vidhan Sabha Speaker Dr Rajiv Bindal presiding over the Assembly’s Budget Session in Shimla. (Express Photo by Pradeep Kumar/Files/Representational) Vidhan Sabha Speaker Dr Rajiv Bindal presiding over the Assembly’s Budget Session in Shimla. (Express Photo by Pradeep Kumar/Files/Representational)

The Himachal Pradesh Vidhan Sabha on Thursday passed a Bill creating the posts of chief whip and deputy chief whip with the ranks of cabinet minister and minister of state, respectively, despite stiff opposition from the Congress and CPM.

The Salaries, Allowances and Other Benefits of the Chief Whip and Deputy Chief Whip in Himachal Pradesh Bill 2018 was passed hours before the budget session came to an end. The Bill will need Governor Acharya Devvrat’s assent before Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur picks two MLAs for the posts — which he said were created for the first time in the state.

According to sources, the CM was under pressure to accommodate at least two MLAs — former BJP ministers Ramesh Dhawala, an OBC leader from Kangra, and Narinder Bragta, who hails from the politically sensitive apple belt — in the government.

Before the Bill was passed, the House witnessed strong protests from Congress members, who accused the CM of violating the Constitution.

“Since two MLAs being tipped for the posts — which will be political adjustments — they will be office of profit. It will attract legal provisions. The Bill should be withdrawn as it will set a precedent for backdoor entry,” said Harshvardhan Chauhan, a five-time Congress MLA.

Vikramaditya Singh, first-time MLA and son of former CM Virbhadra Singh, said, “The CM had spoken about cutting out VIP culture and setting new precedents, but this move is totally contrary to the stated agenda of Jai Ram Thakur. The Bill will create a very wrong precedent, and comes in the office of profit domain.”

Lone CPM MLA Rakesh Singh said the Bill was a wrong move, especially when the state was facing a serious financial crisis. Instead of creating two new posts, there should be 10 per cent cut in salaries and allowances of MLAs, he said. There were also objections about how the chief whip and deputy chief whip would function as they are political posts.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Suresh Bhardwaj, who rose to defend the Bill, reminded the Congress of its term when nine chief parliamentary secretaries (CPS) were appointed. He also said there was no violation of the Constitution in the move.

CM Thakur, in his reply, said the Bill was well intended and many states like Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Odisha, Delhi (led by Sheila Dikshit), Rajasthan (Ashok Gehlot government), Tripura and Jharkhand already have this system.

The Jai Ram Thakur government completed 100 days on Thursday.

