Amid LoC firing, summer break declared in Rajouri schools

The Jammu and Kashmir government on Monday ordered summer vacations for schools in Manjakote, Qilla Darhal and Nowshera tehsils of Rajouri district amid fears of more trouble along the Line of Control (LoC). Rajouri deputy commissioner Shahid Iqbal Choudhary said the order followed directions from education minister Altaf Bukhari. He said the vacations were advanced keeping in view safety and security of students and staff from cross-LoC firing since May 12.

A 14-year-old girl and her uncle were killed and seven wounded when Pakistani troops fired mortars on civilian areas along the LoC in Nowshera sector on May 13. Several houses were damaged, forcing the administration to order closure of over 80 schools besides evacuating more than 1,200 people.

