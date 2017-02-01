Amid Jat quota row, Haryana govt intercepts ‘objectionable’ songs on social media

The home secretary further said that the central government had given approval for deployment of 37 companies of the paramilitary forces in the state to maintain law and order situation. The home secretary further said that the central government had given approval for deployment of 37 companies of the paramilitary forces in the state to maintain law and order situation.

Amid Jat quota agitation in Haryana, the law enforcement authorities have intercepted some songs on social media with “objectionable content aimed at causing caste-based ill-will”.

Haryana Additional Chief Secretary (Home), Ram Niwas said on Tuesday that strict action would be taken against persons found indulging in such activities and internet services and websites may be blocked, if required. “While social media have both positive and negative aspects, they were being monitored to maintain law and order,” he said. He said that peace prevailed in the state on the third day of Jat agitation, and the organisers have assured that they would conduct the agitation in a peaceful manner.

The home secretary further said that the central government had given approval for deployment of 37 companies of the paramilitary forces in the state to maintain law and order situation. Of these, 17 companies have reached the state and the remaining would reach on February 1.

He said that communications were being maintained with all gram panchayats and they had been directed to assist the administration in maintaining law and order. “All persons have the right to express their views in a peaceful manner in a democracy,” he added.

“The Deputy Commissioner is fully authorised to block the internet and mobile services depending on the situation,” he added. Earlier in the day, the Jhajjar administration had blocked mobile internet services for hours.

Meanwhile, the home secretary said that as per the jail manual, strikes and hunger strikes were illegal and action would be taken against those found indulging in such acts.