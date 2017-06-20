Amid infighting, Shah tells BJP workers: Party supreme, don’t take it for granted

Shah is also reported to have done some hard talking at the cabinet ministers’ meeting, ticking off at least half a dozen poor-performing ministers. Shah is also reported to have done some hard talking at the cabinet ministers’ meeting, ticking off at least half a dozen poor-performing ministers.

During his recent three-day visit to the city, BJP president Amit Shah has given party workers the message that positions should not be taken for granted and leaders should be ready to prove their merit and commitment to the organisation, sources within the party said.

Shah held a series of meetings with cabinet ministers, elected members of the state legislative assembly and council, members of Parliament, office bearers and in-charges of the various BJP cells during his visit.

Through these, the party chief sought feedback on the unrest within the organisation on the “insider versus outsider” issue, the source told The Indian Express. “The simmering discontent within the Maharashtra BJP, divided on the lines of insiders versus outsiders, was addressed by the party president. Shah indicated that while the party was ready to embrace newcomers, they would have to display a strong commitment to the organisation, which is supreme.”

Ever since the BJP came to power in Maharashtra in October 2014, a stream of politicians across party lines have joined it. Some of them have become members of important bodies or been given prime responsibilities in the organisation, which has caused some discontent within old-timers.

A senior cabinet minister said, “When a party is in power, such problems arise. There are limited posts and aspirants keep multiplying. The party president’s message was that leaders across board should work together for growth.” Shah is also reported to have done some hard talking at the cabinet ministers’ meeting, ticking off at least half a dozen poor-performing ministers.

