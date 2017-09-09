Amid India-Pak tension: SGPC doubts if Delhi will allow jathas to Pakistan for Gurpurab

Sikh Jathas last went to Pakistan to celebrate festival of Baisakhi earlier this year. Sikh Jathas last went to Pakistan to celebrate festival of Baisakhi earlier this year.

Shiromani Gurudwara Parbhandak Committee (SGPC) has asked Sikh devotees to submit their passports for the proposed annual official religious trip to celebrate Gurpurab (birthday) of first master of Sikhs Guru Nanak Dev at Nankana Sahib in Pakistan on November 4.

Apex body of community, however, is not very much optimistic to get clearance from the central government for the journey planned from November 2 to 11. SGPC and other recognised Sikh bodies can go to Pakistan at four occasions in a year with Jathas (groups) of devotees under Shimla Agreement between India and Pakistan. Sikh devotees are allowed to visit 17 historical gurdwaras in Pakistan during such visits.

Talking to The Indian Express, SGPC president Kirpal Singh Badungar said, “Indian Army chief General Bipin Rawat has just given a very strong statement against the Pakistan. He has asked country to be prepared for war on two fronts. I do not know if central government will allow us to send jatha. Last time, they wanted us to take responsibility of the devotees during stay in Pakistan. How can we take responsibility?”

“We have asked devotees to submit their passports. We will then send a list to Indian government. Let’s see how they

respond,” said Badungar.

Sikh Jathas last went to Pakistan to celebrate festival of Baisakhi earlier this year. The Indian government, however, had surprised many by not facilitating these jathas on the occasion of martyrdom of Guru Arjun Dev and death anniversary of Guru Arjun Dev earlier this year in the month of May and June, respectively.

No clear reason was given by the government for the resistance at various levels, which eventually forced the SGPC and other Sikh bodies to cancel the trip at the last moment. The SGPC claimed that union government wanted it to take responsibility of the all devotees going to Pakistan. Due to such problems, the SGPC has received a smaller number of passports this year.

Partap Singh, additional secretary of SGPC dealing with these Jathas, said, “This year, we have received only 700 passports. The number has decreased due to the ongoing controversy. Otherwise, we used to get around 1,800

requests.”

Sri Sukhamani Sahib Seva Society Dhabwali president Giani Gurbachan Singh also send jathas on these special occasions through Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (PSGPC) and Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB). He has sent list of 52 Sikh devotees to PSGPC.

“It would be violating human rights and a matter of discrimination with Sikhs if the Union government doesn’t allow us go to Pakistan on the occasion of Guru Nanak Dev birth anniversary. I am hopeful that the Union government will not create any problem for jathas this time. Last time, the train was waiting for us and we were not allowed to board,” said Gurbachan Singh.

PSGPC had staged protests at Wagah border against the Indian government for allegedly not allowing Sikh jathas to visit Gurdwaras in Pakistan on July 8 this year.

