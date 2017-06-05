Amid gulf crisis, Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan seeks Centre’s intervention in ensuring safety of Indians

Related News
In the wake of deepening Gulf crisis that could have potential repercussions on Indian expatriates, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday wrote to Prime Minister’s office and External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, highlighting the state’s concern regarding the safety and future of their employment and engagement in Qatar. “I am writing this letter in the context of the developing geo-political situation in the Middle East today. As you are aware millions of Indians are working in Countries in the Middle East and therefore the geo-political developments in the region has raised deep concerns among the people in the state since each family has at least one family member or a relative in the region,” Vijayan said in a Facebook post.
In the biggest diplomatic crisis to hit the Gulf in recent years, Arab nations including Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt and Bahrain severed their ties with Qatar, accusing the latter of destabilising the region. The move comes amid Qatar’s alleged backing for Islamist movements and its perceived tolerance of Saudi Arabia’s rival, Iran. These countries have also announced plans to stop all land, air and sea traffic with Qatar, which said measures were unjustified.
Nearly three lakh, out of 6.5 lakh Indians in Qatar, hail from Kerala. The Kerala CM also offered his state’s full backing for whatever decision the Centre would take in this matter. “I would like to place on record the full support of our State to the considered stance that Union Government would take on the issue, given the complexities involved,” he said.
“We do appreciate that it is a complex situation and we are in no doubt that Union Government will come out with the most appropriate diplomatic and geo-political stance in this regard taking into consideration all aspects and put in place a robust mechanism for addressing all the concerns,” Vijayan added.
The communist leader also requested that the Indian Embassy in Doha be “suitably empowered to respond presciently to the concerns of the Indian population in Qatar.”
For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App
- Jun 5, 2017 at 9:52 pmNow this jihadi communist azz piranayi is remembering modiji. These gaddar Hindus of cpim, kil cows just to hurt Hindus and now need help of true Hindus to save some converted landas and duplicate Christians who will be victims of Arab jackazzes in Middle East. You traitor communists are lucky to have modiji, I am sure he will help even though communists ar kil BJP, Rss and real Hindus in Kerala. Thu on your life you lungi piranayi.Reply
- Jun 5, 2017 at 9:46 pmNow he forgets the independence of the state government. phatto commie chief minister. Only bluster and bluff. Help needed but using threatening language like all cowards.Reply
- Jun 5, 2017 at 9:57 pmHe is a responsible CM .that's it ... Y should he be submissive to the centre . regarding beef he took the stand for the people .. Courageously ... Coz there is a law what gives independednd authority on certain situation ..No body opposed his stand in beef matter n kerala.. We have even a bjp leader who offered quality beef for voters if he is elected ..that much is the importance of that dish in kerala .And when it comes international matter it's central governments duty to take care of the situation ..... And it's his duty to remind the centre ..that's what he didReply
- Jun 5, 2017 at 10:18 pmTraitor duplictE converted Christians and landas. Gaddar communists
- Jun 5, 2017 at 9:24 pmYou Communist people busy in political violence and not creating any employment opportunities for Malayalees. Because of this horrible situation Malayalee folks going to other states and abroad with begging bowl. This is situation created by you people due to lack of political will, for that Why you are dragging centre ?Reply
- Jun 5, 2017 at 9:59 pmPhewww ..30 lakhs from other states are working as labor n Kerala.it's just because their States doesn't provide good wage or job..people are mostly from Rajasthan UK UP ...WB .. People here are more qualified and intelligent for the ry what they Get in India so they go abroad .they need IndiansReply