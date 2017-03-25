Amid complaints, UP CM Yogi orders framing of ‘anti-Romeo’ guidelines

Yogi Adityanath (Source: Express Archive Photo) Yogi Adityanath (Source: Express Archive Photo)

Following reports of the harassment of boys and girls under the Uttar Pradesh government’s ‘anti-Romeo’ drive, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday directed Principal Secretary (Home) to prepare and issue guidelines regarding the formation and functioning of such squads. The senior official was also asked to ensure that couples moving around or sitting somewhere with mutual consent are not targeted.

The CM’s directive to Principal Secretary (Home) Debashish Panda came during a meeting attended by state state ministers and senior officials. On Wednesday, police had stopped a couple at an intersection in Lucknow while they were going to watch a movie. While the girl was imparted “moral teaching”, the boy was briefly detained at the police station.

The CM’s office, meanwhile, tweeted on Friday that the ‘anti-Romeo squads’ were “heightening a sense of security among the daughters in the state”. The CM asked officials to act against illegal slaughterhouses without any discrimination. He gave the same directive with regard to action against criminals, smugglers and land mafias.

The CM said District Magistrates and SSPs/SPs would be held responsible if illegal mining was reported in any part of the state. He also directed strict action in cases of acid attack and asked officials to collect daily feedback on law and order issues. Adityanath directed the Chief Secretary to ensure that registration of tainted firms and “mafia” contractors is cancelled in all government departments. He asked officials to lodge FIRs against those trying to apply political pressure in this regard.

