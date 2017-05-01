Amid BJP-PDP tension, Ram Madhav meets Mehbooba Mufti

BJP National General Secretary Ram Madhav. (Source: File Photo) BJP National General Secretary Ram Madhav. (Source: File Photo)

BJP’s national general secretary Ram Madhav called on Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti in Srinagar on Sunday. While Madhav refused to speak to the media about what transpired during the half-hour meeting, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) also maintained silence. The meeting took place amid growing differences between the coalition partners over several key issues, including talks with separatists. In his address to party workers in the state on Saturday, BJP president Amit Shah reportedly asked them to focus on Jammu and Ladakh regions so that the party could come to power on its own in the next Assembly elections.

On his arrival to Srinagar, Madhav drove straight to the CM’s residence for a one-on-one meeting on Sunday afternoon. Sources in the PDP said the two leaders discussed a range of bilateral issues, including the BJP’s “backstabbing” during the legislative council elections earlier this month. Shah’s reported address to party workers also came up, the sources said. Meanwhile, senior PDP leader and Education Minister Altaf Bukhari took a swipe at the BJP, saying that “dialogue cannot have a rider or precondition in a democratic setup”.

“The BJP cannot put a rider on the agenda of alliance. PDP forged an alliance with BJP just to resume the reconciliatory process and initiate talks aimed at resolving the decades-old political uncertainty. BJP as a coalition partner of PDP has agreed in principle to the agenda of alliance calling for engagement with all stakeholders and not a section of people.”

Calling dissent an essence of democracy, Bukhari said Prime Minister Narendra Modi was “shying away from his responsibility”. “Kashmir is essentially a political problem that needs a political solution through dialogue and discussion. It cannot have an economic solution. I wonder why our Prime Minister, with a historic public mandate, is shying away from his responsibility by not carrying forward the legacy of Atal Bihari Vajpayee and a former Prime Minister (P V Narasimha Rao) who said ‘sky is the limit’ on the issue of Kashmir,” he said.

