Amid alliance crisis, RJD legislators meet today

RJD legislators will meet on Wednesday in the presence of party chief Lalu Prasad amid the prevailing tension in the Bihar Grand Alliance that portends turmoil in the Assembly session starting July 28. The meeting will be held before Lalu leaves for Ranchi in connection with a fodder scam case.

JD(U) has hinted at the unease in conducting Assembly business and CM Nitish Kumar’s “discomfort with sharing space” with his deputy Tejashwi Yadav in the House. JD(U)’s legislature party meeting is rescheduled for Wednesday soon after the RJD meets.

While RJD has said the Wednesday’s meeting is “a routine one before Assembly session”, JD(U) expects its alliance partner to think over the “option of asking Tejashwi to resign to salvage the alliance”. RJD sources, however, did not give any such signal and said there could be a discussion in the meeting on “how to stand by Tejashwi in the Assembly”.

Former JD(U) MP Shivanand Tewary, who has been trying to mediate between Lalu and Nitish, said: “The only way out of the crisis is that both leaders talk. I have met Lalu, who seems willing to talk. I had sought time from Nitish but he did not oblige. I hold that Nitish has got a golden opportunity to play a pivotal role of anti-BJP and RSS politics. But he has to tide over the Bihar stalemate.”

