Amethi: Rahul Gandhi targets PM Modi, says not even given 15 mins to speak in Parliament

Congress President Rahul Gandhi

Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday complained that he was not getting enough time to speak in Parliament, while targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi over issues like demonetisation and alleged purchase of Rafale jets at a higher price.

He said Modi “khare nahi ho payenge (would be unable to counter him)” be it over the Rafale deal or the issue of diamond merchant Nirav Modi, who fled the country after defaulting on bank loans worth over Rs 13,000-crore, if he is allowed to speak.

“Desh ki puri janta ko line mein lagaya… Apke jeb se 500 ka note cheena, Nirav Modi ji ke jeb mein dala. Pradhan Mantri ek shabda nahi kehte. Parliament mein khare hone se darte hain… (People were forced to stand in queues. Rs 500 notes were snatched from you and put in Nirav Modi’s pocket. Prime Minister does not say a word… He is afraid of facing Parliament),’’ he said in his parliamentary constituency of Amethi. He questioned the PM over his “acche din” poll promise. “Kiske ache din aa gaye? Modi ji ne kaha tha janta ke ache din ayenge…(Whose good days? Modi had promised good days).’’ He alleged good days only came for just 15 people like Nirav Modi. “Janta, kisan, mazdoor, gareeb, in sabke bure din… bure din (the public; farmers, labourers, the poor, are facing bad days).’’

Earlier, Rahul targeted the PM over an alleged cash crunch in a tweet. “Samjho ab note bandi ka fareb, apka paisa Nirav Modi ki jeb… Modi ji kya Mallya maya, notebandi ka atank dobara chaya.. desh ke ATM sab fhir se khali, bankon ki kya halat kar dali (understand the fraud of demonetisation, your money and pocket of Nirav Modi. Terror of demonetisation has spread again… ATMs are again empty…”

Separately, students questioned Rahul over lack of benefits of schemes being implemented in villages during a visit to an Amethi school. “Yeh aap Modi ji se puchiye… Meri sarkar thori hai.. jab meri sarkar hogi to humse puchiyega… (Ask Modi ji… It is not my government. Ask me when I form the government,’’ said Rahul.

The students pressed and wanted him to at least take up the issues like poor electricity supply. “Amethi ko Yogi (Adityanath) ji chalate hain.. mein MP hoon. Mera kaam Lok Sabha mein kanoon banane ka hai… Magar Yogi ji ka kaam UP ko chalane ka hai, aur Yogi ji dusara kaam kar rahe hain… (Yogi ji is managing UP… I am an MP and my job is legislation…,’’ Rahul said.

Meanwhile, Congress leader and local MP Sonia Gandhi arrived in Rae Bareli on Tuesday for a two-day visit

