Amethi: Explosive found on Akal Takht Express, letter warns of ‘revenge’ for Lashkar militant Abu Dujana’s killing

The low-intensity explosive was found in the washroom of Akal Takht Express (Source: ANI) The low-intensity explosive was found in the washroom of Akal Takht Express (Source: ANI)

A low-intensity explosive was found in the Akal Takht Express late night on Wednesday in Amethi. Two coaches of the train were immediately vacated and the police as well as bomb disposal squad reached the site. The explosive was deactivated soon after and the train departed for its destination.

“A low intensity device was found, it has been deactivated and train has left for its destination,” Saumitra Yadav, SP Government Railway Police, was quoted as saying by ANI.

A letter was also also found at the site where the explosive was recovered. According to news agency ANI, the letter said “Dujana ki shahadat ka badla ab Hindustan ko chukana padega,”(India will have to pay the price for Abu Dujana’s ‘martyrdom’). The explosive was found in the washroom of an Amritsar-bound train.

Letter found along with the explosive. (Source: ANI) Letter found along with the explosive. (Source: ANI)

Abu Dujana, a Lashkar commander was killed by the security agencies in an encounter in Pulwama on August 1. He was considered by security agencies to be the mastermind behind several attacks in South Kashmir, such as the one on a CRPF convoy at Pampore and another at the Entrepreneurship Development Institute in the Sempora area last year.

(More updates to follow)

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd