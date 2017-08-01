Amethi highway widening: Houses, shops demolished but ‘no relief paid’, Rahul Gandhi to visit NHAI office today

Congress Vice-President Rahul Gandhi. (File/Photo) Congress Vice-President Rahul Gandhi. (File/Photo)

CONGRESS VICE-PRESIDENT Rahul Gandhi will visit National Highway Authority of India’s (NHAI) regional office in Lucknow on Tuesday to demand compensation for farmers in his constituency Amethi’s Jagdishpur in connection to the expansion of a highway towards Varanasi. The highway is being widened at the Kathora Gram Sabha in Jagdishpur block. Work had begun in this regard a year ago.

Locals have alleged that three days ago, NHAI had started to demolish houses and shops in the area to make way for a “bylane” of the highway without compensating affected farmers. They have claimed that according to a ruling of the Supreme Court, those living on a land for over 10 years but not having ownership of the same would be compensated if construction is undertaken on land acquired by the government. “While farmers had already given land for widening of the highway, NHAI had decided to construct a bylane for parking of trucks on both sides of the road in an area of around 200 m in Kathora gram sabha. About 100 families have been affected, as they have shops and houses in the area,” said Chandrakant Dubey, Rahul’s representative in Amethi. He added that 15 days ago, villagers in Kathora were asked to vacate their houses and shops. “A proper notification should have been given to those, who had been residing there for years. Moreover, these people are also liable for compensation, which has been ignored by NHAI,” said Dubey.

Sources said Rahul will visit NHAI office in Lucknow demanding that proper procedure be adopted to either compensate the affected people or the bylane be shifted. “NHAI is not following basic procedure set for acquisition of land, affecting farmers…,” said Congress state president Raj Babbar. “Rahul Gandhi will return to Delhi after handing over his memorandum to NHAI on Tuesday,” he added.

NHAI Regional Officer Rajeev Agarwal said: “Everyone is welcome here. However, as far as violation of rules are concerned, it is not possible for a government organisation like NHAI to violate norms. At present, we are handling 25 projects in UP and have to look into all aspects. Anyone who is bonafide to get compensation will be compensated.”

“For land acquisition, local additional district magistrates or sub-divisional magistrates are responsible… We have to depend on them to know, who are encroachers and who are the rightful owners. There may be some lack of understanding by ADMs and SDMs, but the issues are addressed…,” he added.

