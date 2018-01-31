Amethi: Businessman shot dead over ‘old enmity’, two arrested

At around 12 pm when Ashfaq was standing outside a bank at Jagdishpur, four persons riding on two motorcycles came and hurled crude bombs. At around 12 pm when Ashfaq was standing outside a bank at Jagdishpur, four persons riding on two motorcycles came and hurled crude bombs.

A businessman was allegedly shot dead from point-blank range by four motorcycle-borne youths at a crowded market in Amethi’s Jagdishpur area on Tuesday afternoon.

Police said the attack was the result of “enmity” between the victim, Ashfaq Ahmed, and the former block head of Jagdishpur, Rajesh Vikram Singh, who had allegedly hired the shooters.

While one shooter has been identified as Amit Choubey, a resident of Chhapra district in Bihar, the rest are yet to be identified. Choubey and another shooter are in police custody.

Following the incident, SHO of Jagdishpur police station, Jung Bahadur Singh, was suspended for “dereliction of duty”, said Superintendent of Police, Amethi, Kuntal Kishore.

Circle Officer (CO) of Musafir Khana area Piyoosh Kant Rai said that at around 12 pm when Ashfaq was standing outside a bank at Jagdishpur, four persons riding on two motorcycles came and hurled crude bombs. They then fired at Ashfaq, leaving him critically injured. Locals rushed him to a hospital, where he was declared brought dead, the CO said.

Residents then managed to catch Choubey and another assailant and attacked them with sharp-edged weapons. The duo was later rescued by police and taken to the district hospital from where both of them were referred to Lucknow KGMU trauma centre. The unidentified assailant is still unconscious, police said.

Police said Ashfaq had allegedly attacked Singh in 2015, and the case is still pending in court. Tuesday’s attack was the result of that old enmity.

A murder case has been registered against six persons – the four shooters, Singh and his brother Rakesh, the CO said.

Heavy police force has been deployed and traders downed shutters as panic gripped the area after the shootout.

