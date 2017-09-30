Amethi: Amit Shah, Union ministers to launch slew of projects

BJP chief Amit Shah (File) BJP chief Amit Shah (File)

A battery of Union ministers and BJP leaders will descend on Amethi for a rally and inauguration of several development projects on October 10.

BJP chief Amit Shah is expected to address a public meeting near Samrat Cycle campus on Musafirkhana Road, while Union ministers Smriti Irani, Nitin Gadkari and others are expected to lay foundation stones and inaugurate an FM radio station, Sainik School, Amethi district headquarters and civil court building, three ITIs, and other railway and road projects.

Sources said that Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi is also expected to visit Amethi, his Lok Sabha constituency, before the October 10 programme.

Uma Shanker Pandey, district president of BJP in Amethi, said, “Irani called a meeting in Delhi to review preparations for the programme. The exact schedule is yet to be finalised.” He confirmed Shah would address a public meeting.

Shah’s previous visits to Amethi were during the last Assembly and Lok Sabha elections, while Irani last visited in May, Pandey said.

The Congress, meanwhile, said the event was nothing but a cover-up for works not yet done.

Chandrakant Dubey, a representative of Rahul in Amethi, said, “Ever since the BJP government was formed at the centre, Amethi has been on their hit list. They have not given anything to Amethi and have only taken back projects. Even if the entire central Cabinet lands here, we do not think they are serious about development of Amethi.”

BJP’s Pandey said, “They (Congress) are speaking out of frustration as they could not do anything for Amethi. Our leaders will be welcomed as they are bringing development projects.”

