American dream more propaganda than reality now, says US journalist

The American dream today is mere propaganda and not a reality anymore, according to US journalist Alan Friedman.

“If your are a women, a black individual or a poor white, the American dream does not exist for you. The story of the American dream was possibly true during the 50s and 60s where anyone could come in and make it big in America. Today, the American dream is more propaganda than reality,” said Friedman.

The journalist, who recently wrote a book “This is not America” describing the inequality in American society, was speaking at a discussion organised by Literature Live Thursday.

Friedman said today’s America was a a deeply divided nation where 13 per cent of the population lived below the poverty line and was wrecked by racism. He claimed that the image of America as a just society did not exist.

“In the Mississippi Delta, there are places which are far worse than slums of Mumbai. There are food deserts for miles where people eat only chips and Coke and survive on less than $4 a day. They live in the hope that (Donald) Trump may be able to transform their lives,” said Friedman.

He added that politicians like US President Trump had been able to catalyse the social problems of the poor to fuel their own political growth.

Trump was “the biggest symbol of illiberal democracies” cropping up in the world, said Friedman.

“In the past, the US used to have some moral authority. We had the rhetoric of human rights that we used to milk. Seven days ago, we had our Secretary of State say that values such as freedom and human rights will not get in the way of economic growth. This is where the US stands today,” he said.

Friedman also took on President Trump who he said was not the right man for the job.

“He has attention deficit disorder. He is impulsive. He is a vulgar casino operator. He is superficial, ignorant and dangerous and those are the nice things that I have to say about him,” he said.

