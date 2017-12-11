16th Kolkata Rainbow Pride Walk: Amend or scrap Transgender Bill, participants tell Centre

Hundreds took part in the Pride Walk — Asia’s longest-running walk for LGBT rights — from Deshapriya Park to Park Circus Maidan. Participants were carrying placards which condemned the Bill. Many painted their faces and shouted slogans demanding scrapping of the Bill. Hundreds took part in the Pride Walk — Asia’s longest-running walk for LGBT rights — from Deshapriya Park to Park Circus Maidan. Participants were carrying placards which condemned the Bill. Many painted their faces and shouted slogans demanding scrapping of the Bill.

Participants of the 16th Kolkata Rainbow Pride Walk Sunday demanded that the Centre amend the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Bill 2016 or scrap it. “We are opposing the proposed Transgender Bill by the central government, which is going to be tabled probably in this Winter Session in Parliament. The Bill violates all the articles of National Legal Aids Services Authority (NALSA) and the NALSA judgement. Moreover, the Bill defines the term transgender in a very derogatory way… We want the Centre to either bring amendments to the Bill or scrap it and draft a new one,” Kolkata-based LGBT rights activist and West Bengal Transgender Development Board member Aparna Banerjee told The Indian Express.

“Besides the celebration, we are very sad because this government is dumping us in various issues like Aadhaar, GST and now the Transgender Bill. We do not know where this government is heading to. It is not listening to any community. It has taken us for granted,” Banerjee added. The participants of the walk also said people will assemble at Parliament Street on December 17, and organise a rally to demand the scrapping of the Bill.

