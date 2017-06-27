‘Being unnecessarily dragged’: H D Deve Gowda after ambulance stuck behind his convoy in Chikkaballapura

Ambulance which got stuck behind HD Deve Gowda’s convoy. ANI photo Ambulance which got stuck behind HD Deve Gowda’s convoy. ANI photo

Hours after an ambulance got stuck behind former prime minister HD Deve Gowda’s convoy during the Kempegowda Jayanthi celebrations on Tuesday, the senior political leader said he did not see the ambulance at all while adding that he’s being unnecessarily being dragged into the issue. According to a report by TOI earlier in the day, the ambulance was carrying a mother and her newborn child and was going towards the Chikkaballapura district hospital from Sidlagahtta.

Speaking on the issue, Gowda was quoted by news agency ANI as saying: “I did not see the ambulance at all. Nothing has happened to the baby, I am being unnecessarily dragged.”

“I am not a person to have any privileges, I am only a small politician,” he added. The TOI report quoted Chikkaballapura superintendent of police (SP), Karthik Reddy, who said that the 84-year-old leader had asked his vehicle to move ahead to make way for the ambulance to pass.

“In fact we have to appreciate the former PM for asking his vehicle to move ahead and make way for the ambulance to pass. The entire incident took no more than a few minutes and even people were helping to make way for the ambulance,” he said, as quoted by TOI.

