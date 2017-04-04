Ambulance scam: ED attaches Rs 11.5 crore assets

Enforcement Directorate Enforcement Directorate

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached assets worth over Rs 11.5 crore in connection with the Rajasthan ambulance scam case, where former Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot and other Congress leaders like Sachin Pilot, Karti P Chidambaram and Duru Miya are accused. The “movable and immovable assets” belong to Ziqitza Healthcare Ltd and its directors Sweta Mangal and Ravi Krishna and have been attached under the provisions of Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). Ravi Krishna is the son of Congress leader Vayalar Ravi.

According to ED, Ziqitza was awarded the tender for ‘108 Ambulance Service’ scheme by the Rajasthan government in 2010. The firm allegedly committed a number of irregularities in the execution of the scheme, which included the company not being adequately qualified according to tender requirements.

The ED said the company also indulged in “submission of exaggerated invoices/claims regarding operation of 108 ambulance service, making claims of non-operated vehicles, false counting of trips among others. According to ED, this way the company made illegal gains to tune of Rs 23 crore.

