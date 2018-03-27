Thrissur: Ambulance driver leaves patient upside down, arrested

Police on Monday arrested an ambulance driver, who had left a critically injured road accident victim upside down on an inclined structure at government medical college in Thrissur.

Police said the arrested driver, identified as M V Shareef (38), had hurriedly shifted the accident victim from the ambulance to the casualty ward after the patient had defecated in the vehicle. The arrested driver was released on bail from police station itself.

It was on March 20 late night that Shareef brought an accident victim, who is yet to be identified, from Palakkad district. He died on March 24.

On Sunday, a video of the patient being left upside down on an inclined structure went viral.

The health department has ordered a probe into the conduct of the ambulance driver.

