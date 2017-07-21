Ambika Soni asks Congress to relieve her as party in-charge of Himachal, Uttarakhand

Senior Congress leader Ambika Soni has asked the party to relieve her as in-charge of the states of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand. Soni made the request citing health reasons.
Soni, who handled tourism-culture and information-broadcasting portfolios in UPA I and UPA II, is the general secretary of the party and a member of the Congress Working Committee (CWC), its highest decision-making body. She represents Punjab in the Rajya Sabha.
It is not clear whether the Congress has accepted her resignation from those posts. While Uttarakhand went to polls earlier this year resulting in a big defeat for the party, Himachal Pradesh, currently ruled by the Congress, will hold elections later this year.
- Jul 21, 2017 at 5:16 pmAs she can see writing on the wall about the defeat in HP she wants to be relieved. She is happy with whatever ill gotten wealth she has got and her present RS seat.Reply
- Jul 21, 2017 at 4:57 pmShe was a huge Hindu basher. Hated Hindus, Hinduism, and embraced India as a land for Other religions but not HindusReply
- Jul 21, 2017 at 4:53 pmNow the skills and loyalty is on test the old delhi darbar and rulers have wasted and the sycopahnts have had their time and now some one to wing for them and then they use Rahulji, and blame the gandhi's ,these breeds are over populated and lack practical workers and eladers.Reply
- Jul 21, 2017 at 4:53 pmafter successful period one can't accept two successive defeats. Good decision. jaihindReply
- Jul 21, 2017 at 4:51 pmShe does not want another defeat in her kittyReply
