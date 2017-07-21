Ambika Soni asks Congress to relieve her as party in-charge of Himachal, Uttarakhand

Senior Congress leader Ambika Soni (Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh) Senior Congress leader Ambika Soni (Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh)

Senior Congress leader Ambika Soni has asked the party to relieve her as in-charge of the states of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand. Soni made the request citing health reasons.

Soni, who handled tourism-culture and information-broadcasting portfolios in UPA I and UPA II, is the general secretary of the party and a member of the Congress Working Committee (CWC), its highest decision-making body. She represents Punjab in the Rajya Sabha.

It is not clear whether the Congress has accepted her resignation from those posts. While Uttarakhand went to polls earlier this year resulting in a big defeat for the party, Himachal Pradesh, currently ruled by the Congress, will hold elections later this year.

