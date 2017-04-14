Ambedkar’s vision on social justice under threat, says Sitaram Yechury

CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury. CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury.

CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury on Friday said that B R Ambedkar’s vision on social justice was “under threat” and urged people to “take forward” the lessons from his struggle. Yechury, however, did not elaborate the reasons as to why he thought Ambedkar’s vision was under threat.

“Dr Ambedkar’s vision is under threat today. On his birth anniversary we must pledge to take forward the finest lessons from his struggle,” Yechury tweeted.

The Marxist leader further said that Ambedkar’s vision was far beyond “symbolising” social justice and helped create the Constitution.

The nation is celebrating the 126th birth anniversary of Ambedkar today.

