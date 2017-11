Tension gripped the religious town of Shukertal after a statue of BR Ambedkar was found damaged here, the police said today.

Dalits under Bhopa police station had yesterday staged a protest after the statue outside an Ashram here was found damaged, SP (Rural) Ajay Sehdev said. A case against unidentified men was lodged, the police said.

Security has been tightened with the deployment of extra police force, he said.

