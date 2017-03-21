Ambedkar must’ve lived in grandpa’s Satara house in early years: HC told

The Maharashtra government on Tuesday told the Bombay High Court it has declared a property in Satara, belonging to B R Ambedkar’s grandfather, a protected monument as it is presumed that the architect of the Indian Constitution must have lived there in his early years. The government filed an affidavit today after the court last week queried as to how the government had arrived at the decision to declare the property a protected monument.

The high court was hearing a petition filed by Laxman Aamne challenging the government’s contention and claiming that the property belonged to him and not the Ambedkar family.

The government in its affidavit claimed that Ambedkar’s father Ramji Maloji Sakpal worked in Satara and lived at the property, which he had inherited from him father.

During this time, Ambedkar was enrolled in Pratapsinh High School, and though its general register does not mention where he stayed at the time, he must have lived with his father as there were no other houses in the vicinity where he could have stayed, it said.

According to Aamne’s petition, there is no material or land record to back the state government’s claims.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now