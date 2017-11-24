Ambedkar memorial: MMRDA gets only one bid after 2nd call

The MMRDA made a second call for bids on November 2 this year, after only one contractor bid following the first call. (File Photo) The MMRDA made a second call for bids on November 2 this year, after only one contractor bid following the first call. (File Photo)

Even after a second call for bids for the construction of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Memorial on Indu Mills land, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has received only one bid. MMRDA proposes to begin work on December 6, the Dalit leader’s death anniversary. The MMRDA made a second call for bids on November 2 this year, after only one contractor bid following the first call. However, the same contractor, Shapoorji Pallonji, has submitted a tender the second time as well.

“Since we received insufficient bids, we had to invite bids again, but since only one contractor has submitted a bid in the second call as well, we can award them the contract,” said Pravin Darade, Additional Metropolitan Commissioner, MMRDA. During a review meeting with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, it was decided that the work order for the project will be given by November 15. Having missed the deadline, MMRDA now intends to give it by December 6. The first call for bids was made on April 14, Ambedkar Jayanti this year.

The bid’s project cost is still unknown as the financial bids are yet to be opened. However, the cost for constructing the 350-feet statue has increased manifold in the last year. When the bids were first invited in April, the estimated cost of the project was Rs 550 crore and by the second call, it has increased to Rs 622 crore.

To be constructed on 12 acres on Indu Mills land in Dadar, the memorial’s designs have been prepared by architectural firm Shashi Prabhu and Associates. “The poor response could be because not many have previous experience of constructing such memorials. It is a unique project at a height of 350 feet. Most contractors will need to tie up with companies abroad. Also, there is a strict deadline and there cannot be delays. However, 12 contractors had attended the pre-bid meeting,” said Shashi Prabhu of the architectural firm.

According to Prabhu, the skin of the statue will be made of bronze with RCC column inside. The profile will me made with regular steel bars.

