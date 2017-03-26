Ambedkar memorial Maharashtra govt gets Indu Mill land

Decks have been cleared for the construction of Dr B R Ambedkar memorial in Mumbai with the 12 acres of Indu Mill land being formally transferred to the state government Saturday. Union Textiles Minister Smriti Irani handed over the land transfer documents to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Union Minister of State for Social Justice Ramdas Athawale at the Vidhan Bhavan here Saturday.

Fadnavis said the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority has already started clearing the area.

