Ambedkar made author of Constitution for vote bank politics: BJP MLA

A ruling BJP lawmaker in Rajasthan has called B R Ambedkar “merely a member’’ of the constitution’s drafting committee while blaming “vote politics” for making him its creator.

“Halanki woh samvidhaan ke nirmata toi nahi thay, votes ki raajneeti ne unko samvidhan ka nirmata bana diya…(although he was not the creator of the constitution, vote politics made him the creator of the constitution,’’ said Vijay Bansal at an event to commemorate Ambedkar’s 125th birth anniversary in Bharatpur on Friday.

Bansal said Ambedkar was a member of the committee that Rajendra Prasad headed. He targeted Christian missionary schools, claiming that they were minting money in the name of English education.

The BJP distanced itself from Bansal’s statement on Saturday. “The comments made by Bharatpur MLA Vijay Bansal are his own. The BJP has nothing to do with them. BJP clearly believes that Ambedkar was the creator of the constitution. He made immense contribution in ameliorating social ills like caste discrimination, untouchability etc,” BJP leader Ashok Lahoti said.

He said that prime minister Narendra Modi has “immense veneration” for Ambedkar. “Similarly, chief minister Vasundhara Raje participated in state level celebration of Ambedkar Jayanti. The state government celebrated the day by decorating all government buildings with colourful lighting,’’ said Lahoti.

Bansal could not be reached on his phone despite repeated attempts.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now