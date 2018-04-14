Ambedkar Jayanti LIVE UPDATES: Security beefed up in UP; Centre asks MP govt to protect statues

Ambedkar Jayanti LIVE updates: Bhimrao Ambedkar is remembered as “The Father of the Constitution of India” and the man who fought for the oppressed in the country. Ambedkar Jayanti LIVE updates: Bhimrao Ambedkar is remembered as “The Father of the Constitution of India” and the man who fought for the oppressed in the country.

Ambedkar Jayanti is celebrated on April 14 to mark the birth anniversary of Dalit icon Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar, who is remembered as “The Father of the Constitution of India” and the man who fought for the oppressed. The nation commemorates his 127th birthday today.

Popularly known as Babasaheb, Ambedkar was an Indian jurist, economist, politician and social reformer who inspired the Dalit Buddhist Movement. He campaigned against social discrimination against untouchables and also supported the rights of women and labourers.

Keeping in view the recent vandalisation of Ambedkar statues in several places — the latest incident ocurred on Friday in Greater Noida — and also the violence which claimed the lives of nine people during protests by Dalit groups on April 2, the Uttar Pradesh government has beefed up the security as a preventive measure.

