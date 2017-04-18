Amar’s plea against disqualification from House: SC seeks Centre’s response

Amar Singh Amar Singh

THE SUPREME Court on Monday sought a response from the central government on a plea by Rajya Sabha member Amar Singh that he was not bound by party whips after his expulsion from the Samajwadi Party and hence non-adherence would not disqualify him as a Member of Parliament.

A bench led by Justice Dipak Misra issued a notice to the Centre on Singh’s petition and also referred the matter for setting up a larger bench to examine whether an elected member is bound by the party whip even after his expulsion. Singh, in the interim, has sought protection from disqualification.

Singh had sought adjudication on the subject if an expelled MP would be subject to the Tenth Schedule (anti-defection law) for not complying to party whips. Singh, who was in the Rajya Sabha, was thrown out of the party on January 1, 2017, after Akhilesh Yadav wrested the control of the party from Mulayam Singh Yadav. His term in Rajya Sabha is to end on July 4, 2022.

Singh’s counsel submitted that the court had in August 2016 left open the legal issue, which had been raised then as well by the former SP leader.

Noting that his tenure had already come to an end, the court had declined to revisit its two-decade-old verdict on the anti-defection law that maintained an elected or nominated member of Parliament of a political party is bound by its whip even after expulsion.

On Monday, the bench said: “We find, in the case at hand, the term of the petitioner shall be up to 04.07.2022. Thus, the reference that was made in the case of Amar Singh (2016), the present petitioner, remains to be dealt with as the same has not been answered with the efflux of time. As the question remains alive today, we think it appropriate that the matter should be placed before the larger bench for consideration of the questions.”

