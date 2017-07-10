Amarnath Yatra attack dark patch in history of Kashmir: State minister Naeem Akhtar

Senior PDP leader and J&K Education minister Naeem Akhtar. (File photo) Senior PDP leader and J&K Education minister Naeem Akhtar. (File photo)

Senior minister in the Mehbooba Mufti-led government in Jammu and Kashmir, Naeem Akhtar, on Monday termed the terror attack on Amarnarth yatris a “dark patch in the history of Kashmir”. At least seven Amarnath pilgrims were killed and 12 others injured, including policemen, when a bus of yatris was caught in a cross fire between militants and a police party in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantang district, police said.

Inspector General of Police Munir Khan confirmed the toll and said 12 others were injured, including security men. The bus was carrying pilgrims back from Baltal after performing the yatra.

A CRPF statement said the bus was not part of the official yatra and not registered with the Amarnath Shrine Board. The attack took place hours after the Jammu and Kashmir Police claimed to have busted a Lashkar-e-Taiba module with the arrests of two persons, including Sandeep Kumar Sharma alias Adil, a resident of Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh.

