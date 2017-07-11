Amarnath Yatra terror attack: Spirit of Kashmiriyat is very much alive, says Rajnath Singh

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh (PTI Photo) Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh (PTI Photo)

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday expressed shock over the militant attack on Amarnath pilgrims in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir and said he salutes the people of the state for keeping the “Kashmiriyat” spirit alive. Singh termed the attack on Amarnath pilgrims in which seven people were killed as a “cowardly act of terror”.

“I am pained at the loss of lives of Amarnath pilgrims. But I salute the people of Kashmir as all sections of society have condemned the attack. It shows the spirit of Kashmiriyat is very much alive,” Singh told reporters in Delhi.

Seven people, including six women, have died and over 19 others have been injured in the attack on Amarnath Yatris in Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Monday. The home minister on Tuesday called a high-level security meeting to review the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir and ordered enhanced security for pilgrims visiting Amarnath cave shrine.

A police official stated that the militants launched the attack on an armoured car of the police at 8.20 pm and when the police fired back, they fled, firing aimlessly. During the firing incident, a bus carrying pilgrims was on the highway. The bus was coming from Sonamarg and the pilgrims were on their way back after visiting the Amarnath shrine. The internet services in Kashmir have been blocked.

The attack on Amarnath Yatris is a cowardly act of terror. Heartening to see the whole nation stand united against terrorism. pic.twitter.com/JglOdZWU34 — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) July 11, 2017

The pilgrimage to the cave shrine of Lord Shiva, located in the Himalayas at an altitude of 12,756 feet, started on June 29 and will conclude on August 7.

