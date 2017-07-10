Amarnath Yatra terror attack: Police claim bus driver carrying pilgrims violated plying hours

Amarnath yatra attack: In the wake of the fresh attacks, internet services in Kashmir have been blocked. (Source: ANI Photo) Amarnath yatra attack: In the wake of the fresh attacks, internet services in Kashmir have been blocked. (Source: ANI Photo)

Hours after seven Amarnath pilgrims were killed and as many people were injured in a dastardly terrorist attack in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir, the police claimed that the bus driver carrying the yatris had violated rules for the pilgrimage, which prohibits yatra vehicle to ply on a highway after 7 pm.

A police official stated that the militants launched an attack on an armoured car of the police at 8.20 pm and when the police fired back, they fled, firing indiscriminately. A bus carrying pilgrims was on the highway when the incident occurred. “In the firing by militants, seven people, five of them women, were killed, and another seven injured,” the official added.

The bus had come from Sonamarg as the pilgrims were on their way back after visiting the Amarnath shrine. In the wake of fresh attacks, internet services in Kashmir have been blocked.

According to PTI, Home Minister Rajnath Singh has called up J&K Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti and Governor N N Vohra over terror attack on Amarnath pilgrims. Condemning the incident, Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated that he was “pained beyond words on the dastardly attack on peaceful Amarnath Yatris in J&K.”

The attack took place hours after the Jammu and Kashmir Police claimed to have busted a Lashkar-e-Taiba module with the arrests of two persons, including Sandeep Kumar Sharma alias Adil, a resident of Muzaffarnagar.

Reacting to the incident, National Conference leader Omar Abdullah said: “the attack cannot be condemned strongly enough.” Omar wrote on Twitter, “Very sad news. The attack cannot be condemned strongly enough. My sympathies to the families & prayers for the injured.”

Earlier, the Amarnath yatra was suspended from Jammu due to the tense law and order situation in the Kashmir Valley for the death anniversary of militant commander Burhan Wani.

