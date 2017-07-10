Amarnath Yatra terror attack: Grave security lapse; PM Modi needs to accept responsibility, says Rahul Gandhi

Congress VP Rahul Gandhi Congress VP Rahul Gandhi

Congress Vice President on Monday reacted to the attack on Amarnath Yatra pilgrims in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag and said that it was a “grave and unacceptable security lapse.”

“India will never be intimidated by these terrorist cowards. This is a grave and unacceptable security lapse. The PM needs to accept responsibility and never allow it to happen again,” Rahul Gandhi was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

A bus carrying the pilgrims was attacked by terrorists at around 8:20 pm. Seven people have been killed in the incident so far and several others are injured.

PM Narendra Modi, Congress president Sonia Gandhi and Defense Minister Arun Jaitley have also condemned the attack. PM Modi took to Twitter and said that he had spoken with J&K CM Mehbooba Mufti and Governor NN Vohra.

Meanwhile, CRPF in a statement has said that the bus was not registered with shrine board. The injured have been taken to a hospital and security arrangement across the valley has been tightened.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd