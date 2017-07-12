Amarnath yatra terror attack: PM Modi’s policies created space for terrorists in Kashmir, says Rahul Gandhi

Continuing his attack at Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday’s Amarnath yatra terror attack, Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi alleged that his policies have created space for terrorists in Kashmir.
“…Grave strategic blow for India,” a tweet from the official Twitter account of the Office of Rahul Gandhi read. Rahul Gandhi also claimed that the BJP entered into an alliance with the PDP in Jammu-Kashmir for “short term political gain” and it has “cost India massively.”
In a series of tweets, Rahul Gandhi alleged that many lives were lost in PM Modi’s pursuit for “personal gain”. “Modi’s personal gain= India’s strategic loss + sacrifice of innocent Indian blood,” he said.
On Monday, Rahul Gandhi asked PM Modi to accept responsibility for the “grave and unacceptable security lapse” during the Amarnath yatra. He went on to say that “India will never be intimidated by these terrorist cowards”.
“I share the pain & anguish of families who lost loved ones in the terror attack on innocent Amarnath Yatris today,” he tweeted.
Seven Amarnath pilgrims were killed when the bus in which they were travelling in was attacked by suspected LeT militants. The bus was not part of the security convoy that accompany the yatra vehicles.
