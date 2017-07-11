Amarnath Yatra terror attack: Over 3000 pilgrims continue journey on Tuesday

Anantnag: Security person stand guard after militants opened fire on the Amarnath Yatra in which some pilgrims were killed in Anantnag in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday. PTI Photo Anantnag: Security person stand guard after militants opened fire on the Amarnath Yatra in which some pilgrims were killed in Anantnag in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday. PTI Photo

Undeterred by Monday terror attack on a bus carrying Amarnath pilgrims in Anantnag district, over 3,000 yatris including women left Jammu for darshan of the ice-lingam in South Kashmir Himalayas during wee hours of Tuesday. Jai Shankar and Bum Bum Bhole rented the air as a convoy of nearly 100 vehicles including buses and few light vehicles left the Amarnath Yatri Niwas at Bhagwati Nagar, their first base camp at Jammu enroute to Kashmir Valley, amidst tight security bandobast at 3 am. Instead of scare in the wake of terror attack, the yatris were eager to reach Valley to embark on their onward journey through treacherous mountainous terrain to reach the holy shrine.

The police and CRPF personnel accompanied the yatra convoy which is scheduled to cross Jawahar tunnel by 3 pm. To ensure that no yatri gets stranded enroute on account of breakdown of the vehicle, three empty buses of the State Roads Transport Corporation too accompanied the yatra convoy which will have a brief halt at Udhampur, Ramban and Banihal. Meanwhile, people in Jammu woke up on Tuesday to complete bandh and suspension of mobile internet services across Jammu region. The mobile internet services have been suspended till further orders, sources said, adding that this has been done to check spread of rumours by anti-social elements.

The bandh call was given by various political and traders organisations including Vishwa Hindu Parishad, Bajrang Dal, National Conference, Jammu Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and Jammu Kashmir National Panthers Party.

