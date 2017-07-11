Terror attack on temples can happen only in India: Uddhav Thackeray

“Terrible incident. Terror attacks on temples of Hindus are possible only in this country,” says Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray. “Terrible incident. Terror attacks on temples of Hindus are possible only in this country,” says Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray.

Calling the attack on pilgrims in Anatnag as a ‘terrible incident’, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday said that “terror attack on temples of Hindus are possible only in this country.” The terrorists last night killed seven Amarnath pilgrims, including six women, and injured 19 others as they attacked a bus in Kashmir’s Anantnag district, in the worst assault targeting the annual pilgrimage since 2001.

Earlier in the day, senior Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut had said that the attack on Amarnath pilgrims is an assault on the entire nation and the government, and it is high time that such dastardly incidents are given a befitting reply. “This attack was not only on pilgrims going for the Amarnath yatra but on the entire country and the government in Delhi (Centre),” Raut told reporters.

“Merely condemning the incident will not suffice. It is now high time that this (terrorist attack) is given a befitting reply,” he had added. Raut said the attack is a fresh proof that the surgical strike against the neighbouring country and the demonetisation move yielded no results. “A permanent cure has to be found against Pakistan and its terrorist activities,” said the Rajya Sabha member. Meanwhile, Union ministers Jitendra Singh and Hansraj Ahir met Jammu and Kashmir Governor N N Vohra and Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti separately and assured the state government of all-out support from the Centre in maintaining law and order. Minister of State in the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) Singh and Minister of State for Home Affairs Ahir, part of a central delegation visiting Jammu and Kashmir to assess security measures for Amarnath pilgrims in the wake of a terrorist attack, called on the chief minister at her residence here this evening, an official spokesman said.

