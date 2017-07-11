Amarnath Yatra terror attack live updates: Undeterred by attack, over 3000 pilgrims embark on yatra

Amarnath Yatra terror attack live updates: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti with the victims of the attack. (Express Photo) Amarnath Yatra terror attack live updates: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti with the victims of the attack. (Express Photo)

Militants attacked a bus carrying Amarnath pilgrims on Monday evening, killing seven people, including five women, and injuring over 30. The incident took place at Botengo village near Anantnag district on the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway in South Kashmir at around 8.10 pm. Militants first targetted a police bullet-proof bunker at Botengo, after which they attacked a police picket near Khannabal. When police retaliated, the militants reportedly fled firing indiscriminately, during which the bus carrying the yatris was hit. Most of the victims were from Gujarat.

According to officials, the bus was not registered with the Amarnath Shrine Board, and hence, not part of the officials yatri envoy which was provided elaborate security. Further, the bus driver had reportedly violated rules but driving on the highway after 7 pm, after which security cover is withdraw, top government and police sources were quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

Amarnath yatra terror attack live updates:

7.20 am: Meanwhile, people in the Valley woke up to a complete bandh; internet services have been suspended across the region.

7.15 am: Undeterred by Monday’s terror attack on a bus carrying Amarnath pilgrims in Anantnag district, over 3,000 yatris, including women, left Jammu for darshan of the ice-lingam in the South Kashmir Himalayas during the wee hours of Tuesday.

(With inputs from agencies)

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd