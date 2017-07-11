Amarnath Yatra terror attack: Rajnath Singh calls for an emergency meeting to discuss security situation

Amarnath Yatra terror attack: Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh will chair an emergency meeting today to review security situation in Jammu and Kashmir. Amarnath Yatra terror attack: Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh will chair an emergency meeting today to review security situation in Jammu and Kashmir.

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday called a high-level security meeting at his residence at 10 am in the wake of Amarnath Yatra terror attack on Monday that left at least seven pilgrims dead and over 30 injured. According to reports in ANI, the meeting will be held to discuss the security arrangements for the pilgrims. Reports suggest National Security Adviser Ajit Doval, senior MHA officiails, IB officials and RAW’s chiefs are expected to be in attendance at the meeting.

Meanwhile, J-K Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti called for a cabinet meeting in the wake of the terror attack on Tuesday. J-K Governor N N Vohra also called for a meeting in Srinagar on Tuesday morning at 11 am. MHA officials including MoS Home Hansraj Ahir and JS Kashmir Gyaneshwar Kumar are also set to visit Srinagar today, news agency ANI reported. Earlier, last night, the Home Minister had called J&K Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti and J-K Governor N N Vohra after the attack took place.

At least seven people were killed, while 19 others were injured after militants opened fire at a bus carrying pilgrims at Botengo village near Anantnag district on the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway in South Kashmir at around 8.10 pm on Monday night. The militants targeted a police bullet-proof after which they attacked a police picket near Khannabal. After police started retaliatory firing, the militants reportedly fled firing during which the bus carrying the yatris was hit.

The attack has received nationwide condemnation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi describing the attacks as “evil designs of hate”. “My thoughts are with all those who lost their loved ones in the attack in J&K. My prayers with the injured. India will never get bogged down by such cowardly attacks & the evil designs of hate,” PM Modi had said in a tweet.

BJP President Amit Shah also took to Twitter to express his grief over the incident and said those responsible for the attack will not be spared. “I have no words to express my deep pain on the killing of innocent pilgrims traveling to the holy shrine of Amarnath. It is a henious act,” Shah tweeted.

Over 3000 pilgrims, undeterred by the terrorist attack, early morning on Tuesday continued their journey as they left Srinagar to make way for South Kashmir Himalayas for the darshan of ice-lingam.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd