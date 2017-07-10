Amarnath Yatra terror attack: Here’s how political leaders are reacting

Anantnag: Security person stand guard after militants opened fire on the Amarnath Yatra in which some pilgrims were killed in Anantnag in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday. PTI Photo Anantnag: Security person stand guard after militants opened fire on the Amarnath Yatra in which some pilgrims were killed in Anantnag in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday. PTI Photo

Political leaders and other prominent personalities have condemned the attack on Amarnath Yatris in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Monday after terrorists open fired at the bus carrying the pilgrims killing seven and injuring seven others. PM Narendra Modi condemned the attack and said, “My thoughts are with all those who lost their loved ones in the attack in J&K.” Apart from him, Defense Minister Arun Jaitley, former Jammu and Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah and Bihar Deputy CM Tejaswi Yadav also reacted to the attack.

Here’s what everyone has said so far:

PM Narendra Modi

Pained beyond words on the dastardly attack on peaceful Amarnath Yatris in J&K. The attack deserves strongest condemnation from everyone. My thoughts are with all those who lost their loved ones in the attack in J&K. My prayers with the injured. India will never get bogged down by such cowardly attacks & the evil designs of hate. I have spoken to the Governor and Chief Minister of J&K and assured all possible assistance required.

Rahul Gandhi

India will never be intimidated by these terrorist cowards. This is a grave and unacceptable security lapse. The PM needs to accept responsibility and never allow it to happen again.

Mehbooba Mufti

It is an assault on our values and traditions.

Arun Jaitley

Terrorist attack on Amarnath Yatra is the most reprehensible act. This should add to our determination to eliminate terrorism. This incident should add to our determination to eliminate terrorism.

Amit Shah

I have no words to express my deep pain on the killing of innocent pilgrims traveling to the holy shrine of Amarnath. It is a henious act. I pray for the families of those who have lost their lives and wish speedy recovery to the injured. Cowards responsible for this barbaric act will not be spared. I have spoken to the BJP District President and MLC from Anantnag and asked our karyakartas in Kashmir to help the pilgrims in need.

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq‏

As the unfortunate news of the Yatris Killing reaches us leadership & people of Kashmir are deeply saddened &strongly condemn it. To us … the pilgrims have and will always be respected guests.

Tejashwi Yadav

Strongly condemn the cowardice and shameful attack on Amarnath Yatra pilgrims by bloody terrorist. My prayers and thoughts with bereaved families.

Sanjay Nirupam

Strongly condemn the terror attack on Amarnath Yatra.Why was not proper security arrangements there? Condolences to the families of yatris.

Poonam Mahajan

Attack on innocent Amarnath Yatra pilgrims is a barbaric display of inhumanity. Such cowardly acts are completely unacceptable.

Piyush Goyal

Deplorable attack on Amarnath Yatra deserves strong condemnation. My condolences to the grieving & prayers for rapid recovery of the injured.

Naveen Patnaik

Strongly condemn horrific attack on Amarnath Yatra pilgrims by terrorists at Anantnag. Such dastardly act should not go unpunished..

