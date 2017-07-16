Amarnath Yatra terror attack: Death toll rises to 8 as another woman succumbs to injuries

Amarnath yatra attack: Seven people died in the Amarnath Yatra attack on Monday Amarnath yatra attack: Seven people died in the Amarnath Yatra attack on Monday

Related News J&K Police constitutes SIT to probe Amarnath terror attack

Death toll in the Amarnath Yatra terror incident rose to eight as another injured pilgrim succumbed to injuries on Sunday. Lalitaben was one of the passsengers on the bus which was attacked by militants on July 10 in Anantnag district. The bus carrying Amarnath Yatra pilgrims was attacked in Anantnag’s Betangoo area. It was also the second such strike on Amarnath pilgrims in Kashmir since 1990.

The news of Lalitaben’s demise comes a day after Jammu and Kashmir CM Mehbooba Mufti met the Home Minister in New Delhi to discuss the security situation and foreign interests in the conflict-ridden state. “The Amarnath Yatra attack was carried out to cause communal tension in the state, but the entire country and political parties have stood together and condemned the attack,” she said. Sources told The Sunday Express that Mehbooba also thanked Singh for his statement on ‘Kashmiriyat.’

The attack was unanimously denounced by all quarters. Following the attack, Home Minister Rajnath Singh had said the widespread condemnation showed how the spirit of Kashmiriyat was alive and every Kashmiri was not a terrorist.

The state is caught in a cycle of increased terror incidents leading the security forces and state police to neutralise 102 terrorists this year, PTI reported. This is the highest number of killings in the January-July period in seven years, a police official told PTI.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd