Amarnath Yatra terror attack: Those responsible will not be spared, says Amit Shah

The Bharatiya Janata Party president Amit Shah termed the attack on Amarnath pilgrims in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir as a “henious act” and said that the “cowards” responsible for the attack will not be spared. At least seven people have died and several others have been injured in the attack on Amarnath Yatris on Monday.

In a series of tweets, Shah expressed shock over the death of seven pilgrims in the militant attack, “I have no words to express my deep pain on the killing of innocent pilgrims traveling to the holy shrine of Amarnath. It is a henious act,” he tweeted. “I pray for the families of those who have lost their lives and wish speedy recovery to the injured.”

“I have spoken to the BJP District President and MLC from Anantnag and asked our karyakartas in Kashmir to help the pilgrims in need,” the BJP party president informed.

A police official stated that the militants launched the attack on an armoured car of the police at 8.20 pm and when the police fired back, they fled, firing aimlessly. During the firing incident, a bus carrying pilgrims was on the highway. The bus was coming from Sonamarg and the pilgrims were on their way back after visiting the Amarnath shrine. The internet services in Kashmir have been blocked.

