Amarnath Yatra terror attack: Can’t let Lashkar and ISI to succeed, says Asaduddin Owaisi

Condemning the terror attack on the Amarnath Yatra pilgrims, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi on Tuesday said the country cannot allow terror outfits Lashkar-e-Toiba and Islamic State to succeed. According to the news agency ANI, Owaisi said, “We cannot allow Lashkar and ISI to succeed. The country is united. This was a heinous attack”

Hitting out at the central government, he said, “No one should play politics over the attack. The government will need to answer certain questions, if not today then tomorrow.”

On Monday, seven pilgrims, including five women, were killed and 15 injured while on their way to Amarnath when militants attacked a bus carrying at least 56 passengers at Botengo village near Anantnag, on the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway, in south Kashmir.

Earlier in the day, Home Minister Rajnath Singh held a high-level meeting at his residence in New Delhi to take stock of the situation and sent some officials to Srinagar to review security arrangements for other yatris. In addition, 17 Opposition parties passed a resolution condemning the attack and urged the government to introspect on reasons for the security lapse even after having intelligence inputs about the attack.

As most of the victims are from Gujarat, their mortal remains were sent to Surat on Tuesday. Also, Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani announced compensation of Rs 10 lakh to the next of victim’s kin and Rs 2 lakh to the injured.

