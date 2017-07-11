Amarnath Yatra terror attack: Act of cowardice, says Robert Vadra

Security personnel stand guard after the terror attack on pilgrims on Monday. Express photo Security personnel stand guard after the terror attack on pilgrims on Monday. Express photo

Robert Vadra, businessman and son-in-law of Congress President Sonia Gandhi, condemned the terror attack on the Amarnath Yatra pilgrims terming it an “act of cowardice” and requested the government to increase protection in disturbed areas for people on way to the pilgrimage site in Jammu and Kashmir. In a Facebook post, Vadra also requested the citizens of the country to not give this act of terrorism a communal colour and instead stay united against the terrorists.

“I strongly condemn the insanity act of cowardice of killing pilgrims going for Amarnath Yatra. My prayers are with families of the deceased. I request our government to increase protection in disturbed areas for citizens going for pilgrimage. I urge my fellow countrymen to work towards fighting terrorism without giving a communal colour to it.

We, the citizens of India, should stay united against those creating terror instead of playing blame games and instilling hatred,” Vadra’s Facebook post read.

Seven persons, including five women, out of the 56 passengers returning to Jammu from the Amarnath shrine on a bus were killed in the attack in Jammu & Kashmir Monday when their vehicles was targeted by militants. 19 others were admitted to different hospitals in the area with injuries. Prime Minister Narendra Modi sent a strong message that India will never get bogged down by such cowardly attacks and the evil designs of hate. Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti said that it was a brazen attack on Kashmir and Kahmiriyat.

“Pained beyond words on the dastardly attack on peaceful Amarnath Yatris in J&K. The attack deserves strongest condemnation from everyone,” tweeted the PM.

The bus that was attacked was travelling from Sonmarg and the pilgrims were returning from the Amarnath shrine. The police claimed that the bus driver was at fault of violating rules and the vehicle should not have been on the highway post 7 pm.

