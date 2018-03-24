Amarnath Yatra: Give bulletproof jackets to driver, pilgrims, Gujarat transport dept tells tour operators

Seven pilgrims were killed, all from Gujarat, in last year’s terror attack on a bus during Amarnath Yatra in Anantnag. (Archive) Seven pilgrims were killed, all from Gujarat, in last year’s terror attack on a bus during Amarnath Yatra in Anantnag. (Archive)

A Gujarat Transport Department circular to tour operators undertaking the Amarnath Yatra advises operators to provide bulletproof jackets to the driver of the bus, cleaner and pilgrims.

The department, in a circular dated March 16, had laid down many prerequisites for tour operators seeking permit to ferry passengers to Jammu and Kashmir. However, while the department has advised that passengers should be given bullet-proof jackets, it has put the onus of procuring them on tour operators.

The department claims that it has issued the circular in response to the terror attack on a bus carrying pilgrims from Gujarat in July last year. The commissioner of transport has issued guidelines to all regional transport offices (RTOs) and tour operators, stressing on preparedness to handle unforeseen situations.

The circular, which comes ahead of the Amarnath Yatra that will be held between June 1 and August 15 this year, states, “Several tourists travel to Amarnath Yatra every year because of their devotion. The safety of these tourists is also as important as the religious relevance of the tours.”

On Friday, a delegation of tour operators met Transport Commissioner R M Jadav to express their apprehensions about the diktat that makes it mandatory for tour operators to provide training to drivers to deal with unforeseen circumstances like a terror attack.

Jadav said that the provision to get bullet-proof jackets was not mandatory and it was just an “advisory”.

“The guidelines for the permit, like submitting advance permit from the shrine board, the age of the bus, the driver and other provisions related to the process of the permit, are mandatory. The rest of the advisory is the discretion of the passengers and tour operators. They must be cautious while choosing routes and also equip the pilgrims with jackets, if they can,” Jadav said.

The circular further states, “No bus older than eight years will be allowed to operate on Amarnath Yatra. The stopper of the door of the bus should be manually operated.”

The circular also mentions special instructions related to the bus driver. “A driver, who is part of the Amarnath Yatra, must be physically fit and not above the age of 50. He should be acquainted with the geographical, climatic, road conditions of Jammu and Kashmir. He must adhere to the route, convoy and security guidelines laid down by the government of Jammu and Kashmir. No night halts are allowed on the route, except in the areas pre-decided by the government of J&K. No bus can run after sunset. The drivers must be trained to administer first aid and always carry a first aid kit with them,” the circular states.

The Transport Department does not know from where tour operators or pilgrims can procure bulletproof jackets, which are not accessible to civilians.

Siddiq Gandhi of Gandhi Travels said, “In our meeting with the commissioner, we raised the issue of procurement of jackets. We were told to write a letter to the Union Home Ministry to seek advice as to where we can get the jackets from.”

