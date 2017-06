Amarnath Yatra suspended due to heavy rain and landslide on National Highway (ANI Photo) Amarnath Yatra suspended due to heavy rain and landslide on National Highway (ANI Photo)

The annual Amarnath Yatra that began on Thursday from twin routes of Pahalgam and Baltal has been suspended due to heavy rains and landslide on early Friday morning, said the Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board (SASB).

The yatra began amidst tight security arrangements yesterday. More details awaited.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd