Amarnath Yatra bus accident: 16 pilgrims dead, rescue operation underway

According to the report, 11 pilgrims have lost their lives after the bus fell off the Jammu-Srinagar highway.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: July 16, 2017 3:34 pm
Rescue operation by Army underway. (Express photo by Shuaib Masoodi)
Several pilgrims are feared dead and over 30 injured after a bus carrying Amarnath Yatris fell into the gorge in Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, as reported by news agency ANI.

According to a PTI report, 16 pilgrims have lost their lives after the bus fell off the Jammu-Srinagar highway. Army personnel are carrying out the rescue operations.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Ramban, Mohan Lal said, ” The bus carrying the pilgrims skidded off the road, turned turtle and rolled down into the nullah at Nachlana belt of Ramban late this afternoon.” He added, rescue operation was underway.”

More details are awaited

  1. S
    Salam
    Jul 16, 2017 at 3:33 pm
    Our condolences to all the families who are affected, and may Almighty give peace and speedy recovery to the injured and patience to the grieving relatives.
    Reply
  2. I
    IslamForFoools
    Jul 16, 2017 at 3:33 pm
    Hindus don't even have proper roads to their important religious places because saperatists musselman terrorists don't allow indina govt to build roads as they think Kashmir belongs to only Muslims. After doing Kashmiri Hindu pundit genocide, and terror attacks on Hindus , now this. Still hindus are peaceful throughout country, no riots in anger, in Mecca masjid hyd Blast was done by their own musselman from mumbai ( proven now) , Hyderabad's Muslims started riots in anger , govt had to invite military in hyd. But after so many blasts , atrocities, Hindus are still peaceful. Hindus are dead within. They suffering when they are in majority, they suffering with ofocurse when minority
    Reply
  3. S
    subash gupta
    Jul 16, 2017 at 3:18 pm
    according to hinduism and brahmnism it is ACT of GOD - only foolish people believe in GOD who want all enjoyments but want some en y to take responsibility like non existing GOD and make picnics in name of god on taxpayers money
    Reply
