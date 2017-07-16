Amarnath Yatra bus accident: 16 pilgrims dead, rescue operation underway

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: July 16, 2017 3:34 pm
Several pilgrims are feared dead and over 30 injured after a bus carrying Amarnath Yatris fell into the gorge in Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, as reported by news agency ANI.
According to a PTI report, 16 pilgrims have lost their lives after the bus fell off the Jammu-Srinagar highway. Army personnel are carrying out the rescue operations.
Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Ramban, Mohan Lal said, ” The bus carrying the pilgrims skidded off the road, turned turtle and rolled down into the nullah at Nachlana belt of Ramban late this afternoon.” He added, rescue operation was underway.”
More details are awaited
